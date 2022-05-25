Braves’ offense stays hot in 8-4 win over Phillies

The Atlanta Braves’ offense stayed hot Wednesday night pounding out 13 hits in an 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies made Charlie Morton work in the first inning as he stranded runners at the corners on a fly out by Jean Segura. Morton retired the first two hitters in the second, but then surrendered a solo home run to right by Odubel Herrera to stake Philadelphia to an early 1-0 lead.

The Braves answered back in the bottom half of the season when William Contreras connected for a solo shot to left just over the glove of Kyle Schwarber at the wall. The homer was Contreras’ seventh in just his 13th game this season.

Atlanta wasn’t finished though as Adam Duvall worked a walk and then advanced all the way to third on a double by Orlando Arcia. Travis Demeritte grounded to third for the second out, but Ozzie Albies worked an eight-pitch at-bat and dropped a single into right that scored Duvall and Arcia to make it 3-1.

Dansby Swanson followed with a single of his own to right that scored Albies to make it 4-1. Swanson was tagged out as the throw home was cut off, but the run scored in time to give Atlanta a three-run advantage.

The Phillies again made Morton work in the fourth. Jean Segura reached on an infield single and moved up to second on a ground out by Schwarber. Morton then hit J.T. Realmuto with a pitch before Herrera beat the shift with an opposite field single that scored Segura to make it 4-2.

Morton’s struggles continued in the fourth. Alec Bohm led off the inning with a single and then moved all the way to third on a double by Bryce Harper. Bohm scored to make it 4-3 on a groundout by Nick Castellanos and Segura followed with a single to right to tie the game.

That would be the end of the line for Morton as Brian Snitker summoned Spencer Strider from the bullpen. Strider struck out Schwarber with high heat for the second out but then issued a free pass to Realmuto. However, Strider got Herrera to ground out to Olson to escape with no further damage.

Morton wasn’t ever able to settle in and Strider did a good job of minimizing the damage. Morton allowed nine hits, a walk and was charged with four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four while throwing 90 pitches.

Ranger Suarez allowed the four runs in the second, but was able to hold the Braves in check into the fifth. Dansby Swanson led off the inning with a single to right. Suarez then struck out Marcell Ozuna for the first out. Joe Girardi would then call on Jose Alvarado from the bullpen to face Austin Riley. Alvarado spiked a breaking ball on a 1-1 pitch that bounced away from Realmuto who picked it up and threw to second in an attempt to nab Swanson. The throw got through Segura and Bryson Stott and then went under the glove of Herrera in center. Swanson came all the way around to score to give the Braves a 5-4 lead.

Just how we drew it up #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/kF7pGhaBPQ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 26, 2022

Riley then jumped on an inside fastball and lined it into the left field bleachers for a solo home run to extend the lead to 6-4.

Matt Olson followed with a single before Alvarado issued back-to-back walks to Contreras and Duvall to load the bases. However, the Braves were unable to add on as Arcia grounded sharply to Bohm at third who started the 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The Braves tagged Suarez for six hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four. Alvarado did little to put out the fire, but did get the big double play to minimize the damage.

Strider struck out Stott, walked Rhys Hoskins and then blew away Bohm before getting Bryce Harper to ground to second to end the inning. That snapped a streak of six straight hits by Harper in the series.

The Braves tacked on another run in the sixth when Swanson took Andrew Bellatti deep to right to make it 7-4. That was Swanson’s third hit of the game and his eighth of the series so far.

Strider came back out for the seventh and continued to impress while racking up two more strikeouts. He tossed 2 2/3 hitless innings of relief to go along with five strikeouts. Strider walked two while throwing 46 pitches.

Spencer Strider, 83mph Slider (sword) and 99mph Fastball (swinging K), Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/WHlaCbHaqf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 26, 2022

The Braves tacked on another run in the eighth as Orlando Arcia doubled home William Contreras to push the lead to 8-4. Collin McHugh recorded the final six outs of the game to seal the win.

Atlanta will try to lock down a series win on Thursday when Kyle Wright matches up against Aaron Nola.