This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron records 500th career double

Braves Franchise History

1959 - Harvey Haddix retires the first 36 batters he faces against the Milwaukee Braves before losing the perfect game in the 13th when Felix Mantilla reaches on an error. Haddix walked Hank Aaron intentionally and then allowed an apparent three-run home run to Joe Adcock. Adcock passes Aaron on the basepaths and the homer is called a double as Mantilla scores the winning run. Lew Burdette goes the distance to pick up the win.

1969 - Hank Aaron hits his 500th career double becoming only the third major league player with 500 doubles and 500 home runs in their career.

2016 - Major League Baseball suspends Hector Olivera for 82 games following a domestic violence incident in April.

MLB History

1925 - Ty Cobb becomes the first major league player to record 1,000 career extra-base hits.

1962 - Sandy Koufax strikes out 16 Phillies in a 6-3 win.

1990 - The Angels induct Don Baylor into the team’s Hall of Fame.

1993 - Carlos Martinez homers off the head of Rangers outfielder Jose Canseco to help Cleveland to a 7-6 win.

1995 - Ken Griffey Jr. suffers a fractured wrist while making a spectacular catch at the wall on a fly ball by Kevin Bass. Griffey will undergo surgery and will be out for three months.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.