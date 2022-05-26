Braves News: Offense leads the way to victory, Acuna injury, more

Well Wednesday was mostly fun to be a Braves fan, with the not insignificant caveat that Ronald Acuna has another injury. With that being said, it is a grade 1 quad strain and is only expected to keep him out for a few days, so a minor muscular injury is not a huge deal for a guy coming back from a major leg injury and it’s good that both Ronald and the team are being cautious as he works himself back to full health.

On the field, things went well, despite a shaky night from Charlie Morton, as the offense showed up in a big way, with homers from William Contreras, Austin Riley, and Dansby Swanson, as the Braves scored 8 runs on their way to a victory over Philadelphia. Spencer Strider came in and did Spencer Strider things, which is always fun, as he struck out 5 in 2.2 scoreless innings. The Braves bullpen has been tremendous this season, as it pretty comfortably leads the league in bullpen FIP and fWAR.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Wednesday’s fun 8-4 win over the Phillies

Ronald Acuna was scratched Wednesday with a minor quad injury. Read about his status here.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield wrote about whether panic is warranted for a number of teams early this season, including the Braves. ***ESPN+ PAYWALL***

MLB News

Here are injury updates from around the league on the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Eloy Jimenez, Jeff McNeil, Fernando Tatis and more.

Here is MLB Pipeline’s top 200 draft prospects if you are interested in looking ahead towards the upcoming draft.

The Dodgers were shut out for the first time since last August and it was by the Nationals, which is pretty weird.