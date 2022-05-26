Pen is Mightier: Braves bullpen has overcome injury to stand as MLB’s best

ATLANTA — Still searching for their first three-winning streak and having spent all of one day above .500 — that was three days into the season — few things have to go plan for the defending champion Braves.

The offense ranks 19th in fWAR, despite seven everyday players with either All-Star or Silver Slugger winner on their resumes; and the starting rotation is 15th in fWAR, largely due to the fifth spot — an unchecked box on the offseason shopping list — that has accumulated an 8.07 ERA.

Atlanta’s bullpen, though, has been the force it was expected to be, with circumstances making its standing in the league even more impressive.

“We want everyone to stay healthy, and we’re going to have the best bullpen in this game,” said closer Kenley Jansen.

Not “going to.” So far, the Braves already have the best bullpen in the game.

They lead the majors in fWAR (2.8), the first time they’ve done so in the first half of a season since 2014. They’re also No. 1 in strikeouts per nine (10.93) and FIP (2.87), are tied for the fewest home runs allowed in the National League (0.60 per nine) and yielded the third lowest hard-hit rate (35.9 percent).

A.J. Minter strikeout highlighted by fan reactions. pic.twitter.com/SO0H4xvObG — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 16, 2022

They’re doing all that with one half of the Night Shift, the foursome that became the stuff of Braves lore in its October dominance, currently out of the picture.

Tyler Matzek — who had a 1.72 ERA in October — got off to an uncharacteristic 5.06 in 13 games and was put on the 15-day injured list May 17 with left shoulder inflammation and Luke Jackson — the bullpen’s ERA leader at 1.98 last season — is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Overcoming their absences (along with Matzek’s struggles before he went on the IL), has been a combination of influences.

It’s in the depth that general manager Alex Anthopoulos built during the free agent frenzy after the lockout lifted, which included the stunning addition of All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, along with Collin McHugh and journeyman Jackson Stephens. It’s also in the evolution of Braves mainstay A.J. Minter, and the emergence of rookie Spencer Strider.

But don’t discount something else: attitude.

“It doesn’t really matter if you’re the sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth guy,” said left-hander Will Smith, who has a 3.71 ERA over 17 innings, sliding to a setup role after Jansen’s arrival. “Just take your inning serious, try to dominate your inning and move on.”

That mentality has ratcheted up this month, with seven relievers that have thrown at least six innings boasting K/9s of 10.24 or higher — two more than any other team — and four to throw six innings or more with an ERA of 2.00 or less and a FIP at 2.45 or under — no other bullpen has more than two.

On the season, Minter is third among all qualified relievers in fWAR (0.9), with Strider eighth (0.7), Jansen 11th (0.6) and McHugh tied for 18th (0.5), making the Braves the lone team with four in the top 25.

That trio also gives Atlanta three relievers in the top 20 in strikeout rate, where Strider is sixth (38.9), Minter eighth 938.2) and Jansen 20th (34.7).

Spencer Strider



And, a perfect 10 K-Rouette. pic.twitter.com/EmCpAMa90m — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 26, 2022

Jansen recently had his streak of 26 consecutive saves snapped and has blown two saves and allowed four runs in his last three outings, including a go-ahead home run in the ninth to the Phillies’ Bryce Harper on Tuesday (a game the Braves would eventually win in a walk-off). But the 13-year veteran is pitching to his best FIP (2.11) at this stage of the season since 2016 and his batters are hitting a mere .111 against his vaunted cutter. A year ago, that figure sat at .176 and .213 (2020) and .232 (2019) in the two seasons before that.

The 34-year-old says he feels better than he has over the past two seasons and says he doesn’t feel like he’s found his rhythm yet in 2022.

“To be honest with you, I thought I’d be a whole lot better right now. I’m still not in my groove yet, I feel like,” said Jansen, who joined the Braves in March on a one-year, $16 million deal. “Still a few things I’ve got to work on cutting down, needless walks and stuff like that that hurts me. The consistency, when I start getting there, it’s going to be great.”

These past two postseasons, Jansen had a front-row seat to watch Minter in action, including last year, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings over four appearances to oust the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.

“I feel like he keeps going to another level now, the way who he’s pitching this year,” Jansen said. “When you have a season like that and win the championship, sometimes you can have a little (downturn), but he just started right back at it and continued to keep going. It’s special watching him pitching.”

Added Smith, who has been Minter’s teammate since 2020. “It’s the best I’ve seen him.”

When told of Smith’s comment, Minter deadpanned, “Like, physically?” before breaking into a smile.

He credits last season, including the World Series run, in which he allowed one run or no runs in seven of his eight appearances as the building block.

“It kind of gave me the confidence like ‘I deserve to be here’ and strive to be one of the best,” he said. “Just going off that helped me coming into this year and establishing my fastball more than anything.”

When Minter first debuted in 2017, he threw a four-seam fastball and cutter, but began to experiment with a changeup in 2018. He’s become more comfortable with the pitch, already throwing it more through this season than any year outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020. Opponents are hitting a mere 0.077 against it, with a 47.1 percent whiff rate.

“I feel like a lot of people just sit cutter off of me (but) I feel like my changeup now is one of my best pitches,” he said. “I almost feel more comfortable throwing that as a strikeout pitch than anything. It’s kind of weird, because I’ve come a long way with it.”

What should worry the rest of the league is that this bullpen is performing at this level while still incomplete.

There’s the possibility that the Braves’ issues with the fifth spot in the rotation could point them toward Strider, who has pitched multiple innings in six of his 10 appearances and started in 21 of his 22 games during his meteoric rise through the minors last season. But a returning Matzek, who fanned 40 percent of the batters he faced in October, figures to make this group eve more dangerous, and Kirby Yates — the former All-Star closer — is working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery, with a potential return around the break.

“Right now, we just have to keep fighting, and hopefully you have got guys like Matzek get healthy again,” Jansen said. “I feel like whenever he comes back ... he’s going to be a big influence on this bullpen. You’ve got guys like Strider that have stepped up right now and done an unbelievable job, Minter, me, Will Smith has thrown the ball well again.”

“It’s a long season, we just have to stick together.”