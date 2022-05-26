Swanson looks to hopefully power Braves to first three-game winning streak of 2022

Following a very satisfying win over the Phillies to give them the lead in this four-game series, the Braves are now looking to take the series altogether with one more win tonight over Philadelphia.

If the Braves are going to pick up this win, then another solid start from Kyle Wright will be necessary in order to make that result happen. Wright has been steadily solid in his past two starts after bottoming out against the Red Sox a few weeks ago. He’s only given up one earned run over his past two starts — he tossed six shutout innings against the Marlins a few days ago and had one earned run and three overall against the Padres before that. If Wright is on his game, then it’s not hard to imagine that he can deliver another solid six innings of work tonight.

Meanwhile, Aaron Nola is getting the ball for the Phillies and the former leader of Philadelphia’s rotation has been having an up-and-down season this year. He’ll have games where he looks like the Aaron Nola that used to regularly torment the Braves, but he’s also fully capable of getting knocked around as well. Two out of his past three starts have seen him give up four earned runs, so he’s definitely in a bit of a vulnerable state at the moment. Nola does have a high strikeout rate and a solid enough whiff rate, so the Braves may fall victim to a case of the whiffs if things go poorly for them at the plate tonight. Anything is on the cards for tonight’s game, in my opinion.

The big story at the plate throughout this series has been Dansby Swanson. Swanson has been tearing up Philadelphia’s pitching this week — he racked up two hits on Monday, added three more on Tuesday and then tallied four knocks last night. We are clearly in the midst of one of Dansby’s patented hot streaks, as he’s counter his dreadful streak in April with an absolutely fiery streak here in May. Swanson has hit .211/.286/.368 with an OPS of .654 with three doubles and one homer over 38 career at-bats against Aaron Nola, so we’re going to see if Dansby’s current hot streak can overpower historical results against Nola.

It would be very nice if the Braves won this game — not just for picking up a four-game series win over a divisional rival but also because this would mean that the Braves would finally join the rest of baseball civilization in picking up a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. Even the 13-30 Cincinnati Reds have managed to string together three straight wins at one point during this season. It’s time for the Braves to get an extended run of good baseball going and tonight appears to be a prime opportunity to get this thing rolling. Let’s get it.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, May 26, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 FM / 93.7 FM The Fan