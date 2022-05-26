May 26: Phillies vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will try to capture a third straight win for the first time all season when they wrap up a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night. After dropping the series opener Monday, the Braves have won two straight including an 8-4 win Wednesday night. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with Aaron Nola.

There is rain in the forecast, but Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.