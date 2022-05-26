MLB will allow teams to carry 14 pitchers through June 19 (UPDATED)

Major League Baseball will allow teams to carry a maximum of 14 pitchers through June 19 according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. A shortened spring training brought on by the lockout put pitchers in a precarious spot coming into the 2022 season and the league and the MLBPA have continued to work on solutions. Teams were originally scheduled to cut down to a maximum of 13 pitchers by May 30.

MLB has informed clubs they will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers until June 19, source tells @TheAthletic. Earlier revised plan had been for 13-man limit to take effect on May 30. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 26, 2022

This comes at a good time for the Braves who are in the midst of seventeen straight games without an off day. The league first instituted a maximum of 13 pitchers on the active roster prior to the 2020 season, but that rule has yet to take effect due to the pandemic and then the shortened spring in 2022. Pitchers saw an elevated injury rate coming out of the spring and moving the deadline back will hopefully mitigate some of that.

UPDATE - MLB has made an official announcement