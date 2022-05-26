Game Thread 5/26/22: Braves vs. Phillies

Tonight’s a pretty big night, as it’s the final game of a four-game series between the Braves and the Phillies. After taking the last two games, Atlanta’s got a good shot at not only winning this series, but also winning three games in a row for the first time all season. It’s past time for that to happen, so hopefully the Braves can make it happen tonight.

The outfield’s going to have a bit of a different look to it, as Guillermo Heredia will be playing center and Adam Duvall is moving to right field. Travis Demeritte is on the bench and if we’re being honest, that’s where he needs to be as he’s currently in the midst of an ice-cold run at the plate. Hopefully the addition of Heredia can do the trick for the Braves tonight. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna is a late scratch from the lineup due to “lower abdominal tightness” and he’s been replaced by Orlando Arcia.