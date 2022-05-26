Brian Snitker says that Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss Friday’s game

Before Thursday night’s game against the Phillies, there were good feelings surrounding the Braves. They had won a couple games in a row and had a chance to win the series with Kyle Wright on the mound. In addition, Ronald Acuna Jr., who had to miss Wednesday’s game with a Grade 1 quad strain, was expected to only miss one more game with the pre-game reporting making it seem like he was moving around well while working out Thursday.

Unfortunately, things unraveled after that as the Braves couldn’t get anything going offensively off of Aaron Nola in a 4-1 loss to a key division rival. As for the good feelings about Acuna’s imminent return, well....

Acuña will not play again Friday, Snitker said. Quad strain will sideline him for third straight game. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 27, 2022

Ronnie has had a bit of a rough road staying on the field since returning from knee surgery. The Braves tried their best to temper expectations as to when he would return to begin with, but with the team scuffling and Acuna looking so good in rehab, the issue was forced. However, a groin injury and now a quad injury have since slowed his full integration back into the lineup since he was activated from the IL. On the one hand, it is nice that the Braves are sticking to their guns and being cautious with Ronnie’s health. On the other hand...it sure would be nice to have the Braves’ best player in the lineup as they look up at the Mets in the standings.

For now, it appears that the team will continue to evaluate Ronnie on a day by day basis as he manages his latest ailment. Hopefully this time, it is actually just one more game.