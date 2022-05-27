This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy announces his retirement

Braves Franchise History

1993 - Rockies outfielder Dale Murphy announces his retirement from baseball. The two-time NL MVP retires with 398 career home runs and 1,266 RBI. Murphy spent 15 seasons with Atlanta before he was traded to the Phillies in 1990.

2015 - The Braves acquire third baseman Juan Uribe and pitcher Chris Withrow from the Dodgers in exchange for infielder Alberto Callaspo and pitchers Eric Stults, Ian Thomas and Juan Jaime. Callaspo initially blocked the deal as a player who was signed as a free agent before the season, but eventually gives in and agrees to the trade.

MLB History

1923 - Cy Williams hits his 18th home run of the season and his 15th in May to set a new major league record for the month.

1937 - Carl Hubbell earns his 24th straight win in relief in a 3-2 Giants win over the Reds.

1960 - Orioles catcher Clint Courtney uses an oversized mitt in an effort to better handle Hoyt Wilhelm’s knuckleball. The mitt is 50 percent larger than a standard mitt. The Orioles beat the the Yankees 3-2 however, the league will later ban the use of the oversized glove.

1968 - The National League announces that it has awarded franchises to Montreal and San Diego who will begin play next season.

1997 - Ken Griffey Jr. breaks his own major league record for home runs hit through May with his 23rd blast of the season in an 11-10 loss to the Twins.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.