Braves News: Acuña Jr. out again Friday, Braves bullpen strength, and more

After missing the last two matchups against the Philadelphia Phillies, Ronald Acuña Jr. will again be sidelined for tonight’s series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Snit says Acuña won’t play tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 27, 2022

Acuña’s injury was originally classified as a Grade 1 quad strain; he is day-to-day.

Braves News:

Despite missing Tyler Matzek and Luke Jackson, the Braves bullpen remains the best in the game, leading the league in strikeouts per 9IP, fWAR, and FIP.

The Braves diminished their chances of a win streak after a 4-1 loss to the Phillies.

It was a Wednesday to forget for the Braves minor league teams.

MLB News:

MLB teams will be allowed to carry 14 pitchers on their roster until June 19. Initially, teams could not carry more than 13 pitchers after May 30.

The Marlins acquired utility player Luke Williams after the Giants designated him for assignment last week. Williams made his Major League debut last season, slashing .245/.315/.316 in 58 games.

The Yankees signed INF Matt Carpenter to a major league deal, the club announced Thursday. The vet was released from his minor league deal with the Rangers last week.

The Royals placed LHP Amir Garrett and OF Kyle Isbel on the IL. There was no context on their injuries, which suggests that they are headed to the COVID-related list.

The White Sox placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Kelly has only tossed 5.2 innings this season and posts a 9.53 ERA.

The Yankees signed righty Shane Greene to a minor league deal on Thursday. The former Brave has 24 career wins.