Braves’ homestand continues with a three-game series against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves had to settle for a split in their four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies failing once again in their bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Aaron Nola held Atlanta’s offense in check in a 4-1 loss Thursday night.

The Braves will continue their homestand Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Thursday’s loss dropped the Braves record for the season to 21-21 and they will enter play Friday 7.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed his second straight game Thursday due to a sore quad and Brian Snitker told reporters after the game that he won’t play again Friday. The injury isn’t thought to be serious, but the Braves don’t want it to become something bigger and are taking every precaution.

Marcell Ozuna was a late scratch from Thursday’s lineup due to some abdominal soreness. He is expected to be back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener. Ozuna is currently riding a 12-game hitting streak where he is hitting .300/.327/.540 with four home runs.

After a very slow start to the season, Dansby Swanson has found himself. Swanson is 10-for-17 on the homestand and currently has a nine-game hitting streak.

Miami comes into the series having lost two straight and five of their last six overall. After going 12-8 in April, they are just 6-16 in May despite outscoring their opponents 92-90. The Marlins dropped two of three to the Braves in Miami last weekend and then were swept in a two-game series against the Rays in Tampa. They are in the midst of an eight-game road trip and are 8-12 away from home this season.

Jazz Chisholm left Sunday’s game against Atlanta after just one at-bat due to what was called a hamstring strain. He also appeared to get spiked in the knee and was clearly in pain late in Saturday’s game. Chisholm missed both games in Tampa and is considered day-to-day.

DraftKings Odds: Marlins +135, Braves -155

Friday, May 27, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Trevor Rogers (8 GS, 36.1 IP, 20.9 K%, 9.2 BB%, 5.20 ERA, 4.71 FIP)

Left-hander Trevor Rogers will make his ninth start of the season in Friday’s series opener and his second straight against the Braves. Rogers didn’t fare well the first time allowing eight hits and five runs in just four innings. Atlanta tagged him for three home runs and he has now given up six in his last four starts.

Ian Anderson (8 GS, 42.0 IP, 17.1 K%, 11.0 BB%, 4.07 ERA, 4.31 FIP)

Right-hander Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves in Friday’s opener. Anderson matched up against Sandy Alcantara and pitched well overall before the Marlins tagged him for two additional runs after he was sent back out for the seventh despite having already thrown 92 pitches. He allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs to go along with six strikeouts in 6+ innings. Friday’s game will be Anderson’s third start of the season against Miami.

Saturday, May 28, 4:10 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Sandy Alcantara (9 GS, 59.2 IP, 20.8 K%, 9.3 BB%, 2.11 ERA, 3.65 FIP)

Sandy Alcantara will take his turn in Saturday’s game for the Marlins. The Braves were unable to solve Alcantara who tossed a complete game while allowing six hits and three unearned runs in the win. He walked two and struck out seven. Alcantara has allowed two earned runs combined over his last 24 innings.

Tucker Davidson (3 G, 2 GS, 10.1 IP, 13.2 K%, 17.0 BB%, 8.71 ERA, 4.66 FIP)

Despite struggling in his last outing, Tucker Davidson will make another start in Saturday’s game. Davidson tossed five scoreless innings against the Brewers during Atlanta’s most recent road trip. However, he was unable to escape the third inning his last time out where he allowed four hits, four walks and five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Sunday, May 29, 1:35 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Elieser Hernandez (9 G, 8 GS, 39.2 IP, 21.1 K%, 7.4 BB%, 5.45 ERA, 6.07 FIP)

Elieser Hernandez is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season in the series finale Sunday. The 2022 season has been a struggle for Hernandez as a whole, but he did limit the Braves to just three hits and one run over five innings in his last start. Hernandez came out of the bullpen Wednesday and struck out two in a perfect inning of relief against the Rays.

Max Fried (9 GS, 55 IP, 23.3 K%, 3.6 BB%, 3.27 ERA, 2.72 FIP)

Left-hander Max Fried will get the call for the Braves in the finale Sunday. Fried allowed five hits and two runs over six innings in his last start against the Phillies. Fried has been a model of consistency of late logging at least six innings in seven straight starts. He has allowed three runs or less in seven of his nine starts this season.