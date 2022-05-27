Braves look to get back on track Friday against the Marlins

After a four-game split with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta scored a series win on the road last weekend in Miami and are 3-3 against the Marlins this season.

Ian Anderson will make his ninth start of the season for the Braves in Friday’s opener. Anderson’s season has been a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand he has dealt with a number of baserunners, but has otherwise done a decent job of minimizing the damage. One issue for Anderson is his 17.1% strikeout rate which is well below his career mark of 23%. Anderson has logged more than five strikeouts in just two of his eight starts this season.

Anderson matched up against Sandy Alcantara last weekend and pitched well although his final line was skewed after he returned for the seventh inning and failed to retire a batter. He allowed four hits, two walks and four runs in 6+ innings while striking out six hitters.

Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers will be making his second straight start against Atlanta. Rogers came into last weekend’s start having allowed just one run in his preview 10 1/3 innings. However, he was in trouble from the start as the Braves jumped on him for eight hits and five runs, including three homers, before exiting after four innings. The three home runs allowed matched the total that Rogers had allowed in his seven previous starts combined.

Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his second straight game Thursday due to a sore quad. Brian Snitker told reporters after the game that Acuña will also miss Friday’s game. Marcell Ozuna was a late scratch Thursday due to some abdominal soreness, but is expected to return to the lineup Friday. Dansby Swanson extended his hitting streak to nine-straight games with a single Thursday night. He has been red hot going 10-for-17 on the current homestand.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, May 27, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Game