May 27: Marlins vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves took two of three from Miami last weekend before splitting a four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. After a good April, the Marlins are just 6-16 in May and sinking in the NL East standings. Ian Anderson will be on the mound Friday night for Atlanta while Miami will counter with left-hander Trevor Rogers.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.