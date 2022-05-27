Battery Power TV: Swanson’s hot, Contreras is hotter, and Wright’s just looking for some (run) support

No National League shortstop has been more productive of late than Dansby Swanson, and no player in the league can match the run William Contreras is on.

Are we in the midst of another of Swanson’s typical streaks? What to make of Contreras’ power surge?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, along with the lack of run support when Kyle Wright is on the mound, and a big start for Tucker Davidson as the fifth spot in the rotation continues to be an issue.

