Marlins vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Miami will go with left-hander Trevor Rogers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss his third straight game with a sore quad. Dansby Swanson, who has 10 hits on the homestand, moves up to the leadoff spot. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup after sitting out Thursday night. Travis d’Arnaud will catch and hit fifth while Matt Olson slides into the sixth spot in the order.

For the Marlins, Jazz Chisholm is out of the lineup for the third straight game. Chisholm hasn’t played since last Sunday when he exited after the first inning due to a hamstring injury. Jon Berti and Joey Wendle are both back in Miami’s lineup. Berti will lead off and play second while Wendle will hit cleanup and play third base. Brian Anderson will shift to right field and will hit sixth.

Lineup behind Trevor Rogers vs the Braves. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/gq42CG8P6c — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 27, 2022

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.