Braves Notes: Ronald Acuña Jr. update, lineup shuffle and more

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third straight day as the Atlanta Braves prepare to open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Acuña is dealing with a sore quad, but manager Brian Snitker says that he is feeling better and was slated to run the bases prior to Friday’s game.

“He’s out there running the bases right now, so we’ll know a little bit more,” Snitker said. “He felt good, it’s improving. Hopefully they come back and he feels good and we’ll check him out in the morning.”

That sounds like there is at least a chance that Acuña could return to the lineup when the series continues Saturday. Acuña has been a big factor for the Braves on the field hitting .292/.400/.446 with a 136 wRC+ in 17 games. The plan was always to ease him back into action following the torn ACL, but he has been dealing with some nagging injuries of late. A sore groin cost him five games a couple of weeks ago and now there is the quad issue. Snitker was asked whether they considered giving him a stint on the injured list just to let everything heal up, but he said that they didn’t feel like it was serious enough to keep him out of action for that long.

“They talked about it, but I don’t think anybody felt strongly enough that he wasn’t going to get everything right quicker than that right now,” Snitker said of a possible IL stint. “Hate to put him on the IL and five days from then, he can run full speed. He’s doing a good job of focusing on his treatment and taking care of it. We’ll likely know more this afternoon and probably in the morning. We’ll see how he feels in the morning.”

The good news is that the nagging injuries have been unrelated to his knee. Snitker said that it was important to make sure he wasn’t favoring something because that would increase the chance of another injury. Once he is back, they will continue to monitor Acuña’s workload.

“We are just going to have to keep managing it, Snitker said. “He’s been really good about being upfront with things, to not push something and make it worse.”

Lineup shuffle

Snitker again tweaked his lineup for Friday’s game against Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers. Dansby Swanson has been red hot on the homestand and will lead off in the opener. Swanson is 10-for-17 over his last four games and has a nine-game hitting streak.

Ozzie Albies will hit second while Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup after he was a late scratch Thursday.

“Just riding hot hands, trying to. I like Ozzie up there against the lefty as much as we can,” Sntiker said. “Dansby is swinging the bat really good, he’s in a really good place. Marcell has been swinging the bat good. I’ll probably continue to do that a little bit”

Braves closing in on one million in attendance

The Braves should cross the one million mark in attendance sometime this weekend. They are currently second in the league in attendance behind the Dodgers.

“It’s the It’s been unbelievable,” Snitker said of the atmosphere at Truist Park. “I thought Monday was a Friday when I got out there with everybody showing up for the rings and everything. They’ve been awesome. Our fans, ever since we’ve been in this building have been unbelievable. I always say, the guys love it, they appreciate it, it’s a great place to play.”