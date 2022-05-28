Braves News: Ozzie Albies clutch in 6-4 Braves win, William Contreras’ production, and more

Ozzie Albies came up big for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night as they defeated the Miami Marlins 6-4. A pinch-hit double from Ronald Acuña Jr. and a Dansby Swanson walk kept the seventh inning alive and brought Albies to the plate.

Ozzie’s at-bat was the difference maker. His first-pitch bloop single to left allowed Ronald and Dansby to score and put the Braves back on top.

Jackson Stephens tossed two scoreless innings to secure the win - his first in the Majors since June 2018.

Tucker Davidson takes the mound this afternoon at 4:10 ET as the Braves go for the series win.

More Braves News:

William Contreras has undoubtedly been the hottest player in the Braves lineup as of late. The latest episode of Battery Power TV dives into his power surge and the pop it’s bringing to Atlanta’s lineup.

It was a productive Thursday for Braves minor league teams as Michael Harris continued his hot streak, Landon Stephens launched two homers in Rome, and pitching performances were strong.

MLB News:

Nationals starter Joe Ross left his first rehab start after tossing just three innings. He left with renewed elbow tightness, and an MRI later revealed a more intense sprain. In 2021, he tossed 108 innings before a UCL tear ended his season.

Mets OF Travis Jankowski underwent hand surgery on Friday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Jankowski has appeared in 33 games for New York this season, but only 13 of them as a starter.

The Yankees placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Donaldson was previously on the COVID list, so his playing time as of late has been limited.

Orioles 2B Jahmai Jones underwent Tommy John surgery, the club announced Friday. There is no exact timetable for his return, but he is expected to be ready by Spring Training. Jones did not appear in a single big league game this season.