Tucker Davidson, Braves look to make it two straight over Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Saturday when they continue their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta erased a 4-3 deficit Friday night as a surprise return by Ronald Acuña Jr. sparked a three-run rally in a 6-4 win.

Tucker Davidson will make his third start of the season, and his fourth appearance overall, for the Braves in Saturday’s game. Davidson held the Brewers scoreless in his first start allowing three hits and three walks over five innings. However, he couldn’t escape the third inning in his last outing against the Phillies where he allowed four hits, four walks and five runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

Walks have been an issue for Davidson who has issued nine in just 10 1/3 innings this season. A more aggressive approach would be in order if he wants to stick in the rotation going forward.

The Braves will have their work cut out for them again against Sandy Alcantara again Saturday. Alcantara tossed a complete game against Atlanta last weekend allowing six hits and three unearned runs to go along with seven strikeouts. Alcantara has logged at least seven innings in each of his past three starts and has allowed a combined two earned runs over that span. Alcantara has faced the Braves eight times in his career posting a 1.83 ERA in 54 career innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. made a surprise return in Friday’s series opener delivering a game-tying double in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh off of Marlins reliever Anthony Bass. Acuña stayed in the game in right field for the rest of the game after missing two straight games due to a sore quad. Brian Snitker said that they would check him out again when he comes in on Saturday, but the expectation is that he will be in the lineup. Austin Riley hit his 10th home run of the season in Friday’s game and is 8-for-20 on Atlanta’s current homestand.

The Braves made a surprising move Saturday calling up top prospect Michael Harris from Double A Mississippi. Harris will make his major league debut Saturday in centerfield and will hit ninth.

Saturday’s game has an early start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, May 28, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan