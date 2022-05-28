 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marlins vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: JUL 21 Marlins at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Saturday when they continue their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Tucker Davidson will get the start for Atlanta while Miami will go with right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Atlanta called up top prospect Michael Harris Saturday and he will make his major league debut in centerfield and will hit ninth. He will be joined in the outfield by Marcell Ozuna in left and Adam Duvall in right. Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the starting lineup for the first time in three games as the DH while William Contreras will get the start behind the plate.

For the Marlins, Jazz Chisholm is out of the lineup again. Jon Berti will leadoff and play second base. Garrett Cooper gets the start at first with Jesus Aguilar in as the DH. Bryan De La Cruz is starting in centerfield and will hit ninth.

Saturday’s game has a 4:10 p.m. ET start time and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

