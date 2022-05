The future is now for the Atlanta Braves who have called up top prospect Michael Harris to make his major league debut in Saturday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins. Harris will play centerfield and hit ninth. Tucker Davidson will get the start while Miami will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara who tossed a complete game against Atlanta in his last outing.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.