Braves News: Michael Harris debut, 4-1 loss, more

Well something very exciting happened Saturday, as top prospect Michael Harris II was called up to Atlanta straight from double-A. Travis Demeritte was the roster casualty, as he was optioned back to triple-A Gwinnett. Harris is the Braves’ top prospect who will primarily play center field and bats lefty. Harris got his first hit in Saturday’s game, which was one of Atlanta’s few hits of the game and came around to score Atlanta’s only run. That last sentence should be an indicator that Saturday’s game did not go well for the Braves, as they lost 4-1 and were generally dominated by Miami’s starter Sandy Alcantara. Ronald Acuna also played his first full game in a few days after missing a few games with quad tightness.

Braves News

MLB News

