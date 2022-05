The Atlanta Braves will finish off a week long homestand Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves took the opener Friday 6-4, but were powerless again against Sandy Alcantara Saturday in a 4-1 loss. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while the Marlins will go with right-hander Elieser Hernandez.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.