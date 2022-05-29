GameThread, 5/29/2022: Marlins @ Braves

The Braves are back in action on Sunday afternoon, with Ronald Acuña Jr. back in right field, and Michael Harris flanking him on his right and batting ninth.

Here's how the #Braves will line up for today's series finale vs. the Marlins.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/dViGrHZxsF — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 29, 2022

The Braves continue to tinker with their lineup to achieve... something. The same trends of a top-10 xwOBA (now eighth) and middling wOBA (now 16th) continue in spite of everything. Dansby Swanson will hit second for the fourth time in 2022; Ozzie Albies drops to seventh for the first time this year. Albies and Austin Riley took Elieser Hernandez deep in April; William Contreras took him deep in his last start.

The Miami lineup can be seen in the Statcast graphic below. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is back, but Jon Berti retains his spot at leadoff and will start in left field. Willians Astudillo will play third in his second start for Miami.

Nick Fortes will make his 2022 debut for Miami; he had a 172 wRC+ and a .368 xwOBA in 34 PAs last year, but with very poor defensive marks.