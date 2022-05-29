 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spencer Strider will start Monday’s game in Arizona

Strider will be making his first start of the season

By Kris Willis
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Atlanta Braves in Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Strider earned a spot on the Braves’ roster this spring and has been electric posting a 38.9% strikeout rate to go along with a 2.22 ERA and a 1.46 FIP in 24 1/3 innings.

Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright will start the final two games of the series and will be working with an extra day of rest. The Braves optioned Tucker Davidson, who had made three turns through the rotation, to Gwinnett prior to Sunday’s game.

