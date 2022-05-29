Spencer Strider will start Monday’s game in Arizona

Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Atlanta Braves in Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Spencer Strider is listed as the Braves’ starter for Monday’s game in Arizona — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 29, 2022

Strider earned a spot on the Braves’ roster this spring and has been electric posting a 38.9% strikeout rate to go along with a 2.22 ERA and a 1.46 FIP in 24 1/3 innings.

Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright will start the final two games of the series and will be working with an extra day of rest. The Braves optioned Tucker Davidson, who had made three turns through the rotation, to Gwinnett prior to Sunday’s game.