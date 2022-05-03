 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Big Win in the Big Apple, Double Header on Tuesday, plus more

The Braves make the most of the series opener against the Mets heading into a Tuesday double header.

By StatsSAC
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

That one was needed.

On Monday, the Braves earned their second comeback victory of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Mets. Max Fried was outstanding, the bullpen was great, and Travis d’Arnaud basically carried the offense (with an assist from Austin Riley) to a victory. While Fried was fantastic, the consistency of d’Arnaud once again proved to be a big factor.

On the season, d’Arnaud already was among the MLB leaders in offensive production among catchers. After an injury riddled 2021 regular season, d”Arnaud has returned in fine fashion for an offense that needs as much consistency as it can get. Hopefully, this success will continue well in 2022 to help Braves find their winning ways once again.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...