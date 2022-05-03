Braves News: Big Win in the Big Apple, Double Header on Tuesday, plus more

That one was needed.

On Monday, the Braves earned their second comeback victory of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Mets. Max Fried was outstanding, the bullpen was great, and Travis d’Arnaud basically carried the offense (with an assist from Austin Riley) to a victory. While Fried was fantastic, the consistency of d’Arnaud once again proved to be a big factor.

On the season, d’Arnaud already was among the MLB leaders in offensive production among catchers. After an injury riddled 2021 regular season, d”Arnaud has returned in fine fashion for an offense that needs as much consistency as it can get. Hopefully, this success will continue well in 2022 to help Braves find their winning ways once again.

Braves News

Last night was a needed win for the Braves, especially after a less than ideal month of April that included plenty of odd occurrences and struggles.

Ahead of starting Game 1 of the double header on Tuesday, Charlie Morton’s early season struggles are not as bad as they might seem.

From Sunday, the success of Michael Harris in the minors is starting to turn plenty of heads to his rising value as a prospect.

Eric Cole and Garrett Spain discuss Harris’s week in detail on the Road to Atlanta podcast.

MLB News