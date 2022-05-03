Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright lead Braves into doubleheader with Mets

After a lackluster weekend in Texas, the Atlanta Braves began a big four-game series in New York with a rousing 5-2 win over the New York Mets. Austin Riley homered and Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and drove in three runs in support of Max Fried. The Braves will look to keep the momentum going when the two teams meet again in a doubleheader Tuesday.

Tuesday’s doubleheader is a result of the lockout that forced the first week of the season to be rescheduled. Atlanta has another doubleheader in New York scheduled for August 6.

Charlie Morton will get the start in the opener for Atlanta and will be looking to get back on track after a difficult stretch to begin the season. Morton looked good in his debut start against the Reds where he allowed two runs in just 5 1/3 inning. Since that outing, He has allowed 19 hits, 12 runs and issued 10 walks in 12 2/3 innings in three starts. He allowed four hits, four walks and three runs in just 2 1/3 innings in his last start against the Cubs.

The numbers for Morton have been ugly, but there is some reasons to believe that it hasn’t been quite as bad as it looks. Still, the Braves need him to get things figured out and there would be no better time than Tuesday.

Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Braves in the second game. Wright has been one of the best stories of the young season for Atlanta. He has been lights out allowing just three runs across four starts while racking up 34 strikeouts and just six walks. Wright admittedly didn’t have his best stuff in his last start, but was able to survive early and settle in. He allowed three hits, a season-high four walks, but just one run in a career-best seven innings against the Cubs. Wright has struck out at least eight in each of his last three starts.

Austin Riley homered again against the Mets in Monday’s win and is hitting .303/.375/.664 with eight doubles and 12 homers in his career against them in his career. Travis d’Arnaud’s three hits Monday raised his career line against the Mets to .469/.528/.875 with four doubles and three homers.

The Mets haven’t officially confirmed their starters for the doubleheader, but it is likely to be Carlos Carrasco in Game 1 and David Peterson in Game 2. Carrasco allowed a combined three runs over his first three starts of the season but was lit up by the Cardinals in his last outing where he allowed nine hits and eight runs in just 3 2/3 innings. Peterson was demoted to Triple A last week, but is expected to be recalled to start Tuesday. He was really good in three appearances (2 starts) for the Mets this season allowing just one run in 14 combined innings. He was lit up in his first Triple A start where he allowed nine hits and seven runs in just 4 2/3 innings.

Tuesday’s doubleheader will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET and the second game will follow approximately 45 minutes after the second game ends. Both games can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast. The second game will also be televised on FS1.

Game Info

Game 1

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 3, 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

Game 2

Time: TBD (45 minutes after Game 1 ends)

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, FS1

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan