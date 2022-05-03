May 3: Braves vs Mets (DH)

After a rousing win in the series opener, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the New York Mets with a traditional doubleheader Tuesday. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta in the first game while Kyle Wright will go in the nightcap. The Mets haven’t officially announced their starters, but it is expected to be some combination of Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET with the second game scheduled to follow about 45 minutes after the first game ends. Both games can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast while Game 2 will also be broadcast on FS1.