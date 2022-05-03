 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves add William Woods as 27th man for doubleheader

Woods gives the Braves an extra arm for Tuesday’s doubleheader.

By Kris Willis
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced that they have added right-hander William Woods as their 27th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. Woods was optioned after Sunday’s game when the Braves trimmed their roster down to 26 players.

Woods made his major league debut on April 27 with a scoreless inning against the Cubs. He pitched again Sunday in Texas and allowed a pair of hits but escaped without allowing a run.

