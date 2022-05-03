Braves vs Mets DH Game 1 thread

After a big win in the opener, the Atlanta Braves are back in action Tuesday with a doubleheader against the New York Mets. The Braves will send Charlie Morton to the mound in Game 1 while the Mets will counter with left-hander David Peterson.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the Braves’ lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader. Ozzie Albies moves back into he leadoff spot. Travis Demeritte will hit eighth and play right field while Guillermo Heredia gets the start in left and will be hitting ninth.

For the Mets, Travis Jankowski will lead off and play center. Francisco Lindor will DH the first game with Luis Guillorme getting the start at shortstop while hitting eighth. Tomas Nido will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader will get underway at 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.