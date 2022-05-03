 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves vs Mets DH Game 2 Thread

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

After suffering a 5-4 defeat in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Atlanta Braves will try salvage a split in the nightcap with Kyle Wright matching up against Carlos Carrasco.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup for the Braves in Game 2 and will be playing right field. Travis Demeritte moves over to left while William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will be hitting ninth.

For the Mets, Brandon Nimmo will lead off and play centerfield. Pete Alonso will DH while Dominic Smith gets the start at first base. Travis Jankowski moves over to right field and will hit eighth while James McCann is back behind the plate and hitting ninth.

The second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader will begin around 6:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

