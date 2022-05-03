Braves can’t find a key hit in 3-0 loss to Mets

In what seems to be the early storyline of the 2022 season, the Atlanta Braves couldn’t find a key hit in a 3-0 loss to the New York Mets. The Braves drop both games of the doubleheader and fall seven games behind New York in the NL East standings.

The first inning got off to inauspicious start for the Braves. Ronald Acuña Jr. sat out Game 1 but got things going quickly with a 116.6 mph double into the left field corner.

Acuña begins today's second game with his first extra-base hit since returning pic.twitter.com/FTrU4qysn7 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 3, 2022

Acuña moved up to third on a ground out by Matt Olson, but was left stranded as Carlos Carrasco retired Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna to end the inning.

Kyle Wright found himself in some immediate trouble. Brandon Nimmo led off the inning with a single and then moved up to second on a one-out single by Jeff McNeil. Both runners moved up 90 feet on a ground out by Pete Alonso and then came in to score a double by Dominic Smith to grab an early 2-0 lead.

Atlanta threatened again in the second as Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall led off the inning with singles. However, Carrasco struck out Travis Demeritte, got Dansby Swanson to pop out and then struck out William Contreras to end the threat.

The Braves threatened in the sixth, but again were unable to come up with a timely hit. Olson doubled to left center and then moved to third on a groundout by Riley. Carrasco again came up big when he needed to striking out Ozuna and then getting Albies to ground out harmlessly to second to strand another runner.

Kyle Wright pitched well again and held the score to 2-0 before Pete Alonso led off the sixth with a solo home run to right center. Wright retired the next three hitters in order after the homer. He came back out for the seventh and allowed a one-out single to McCann but struck out Nimmo and got Francisco Lindor to fly out to end the inning.

Wright pitched excellent again. He allowed the two first inning runs, but didn’t let the game get away from him and gave the Braves a chance. He allowed nine hits but just three runs over seven innings. He walked one and struck out three while throwing 97 pitches.

Olson doubled for the second time in the game with one out in the eighth, but the Braves again left him stranded. Carrasco was solid allowing six hits over eight scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Seth Lugo took over for the Mets in the ninth and allowed a leadoff single to Ozzie Albies. Adam Duvall flew out and then Travis Demeritte bounced into a game ending 5-4-3 double play to end it.

Atlanta had their chances, but as has been the case for most of the season, were unable to come up with a big hit in a key moment. The Braves left seven men on base and were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They will try to salvage a split in the series when it wraps up Wednesday afternoon.