Braves News: Spencer Strider starting Monday, offense starting to click and more

The time is now for Spencer Strider as the Atlanta Braves announced Sunday that Spencer Strider will make his first major league start in Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson back to Gwinnett Sunday morning and selected the contract of reliever Jesus Cruz clearing the way for Strider. Starting Strider will allow Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright to each pick up an extra day of rest.

The Braves banged out nine extra-base hits, including three home runs, on their way to a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday. Marcell Ozuna homered twice and went back-to-back with Austin Riley in the first inning. Atlanta took two of three in the series and finished their homestand with a 4-3 record.

Mike Minor will make his 2022 season debut for the Reds Friday against the Nationals. Minor has been working his way back during a rehab assignment after dealing with some shoulder issues during spring training.

Before falling to the Braves Sunday, the Marlins made a trio of roster moves including reinstating outfielder Avisail Garcia from the COVID-related injury list. Garcia didn’t appear in Sunday’s game.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had to be helped off the field Sunday after suffering a strained groin. Manager Tony L Russa told reporters after the game that Anderson is headed to the injured list.

The Minnesota Twins promoted prospect Royce Lewis back to the majors and started him in centerfield Sunday, but he was forced to leave the game after making a catch while slamming into the wall. Lewis completed the inning, but then exited the game with what was described as right knee pain.

Zack Greinke allowed five runs in just four innings Sunday and admitted after the game that he has been dealing with some soreness in his forearm.

The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list due to a strained shoulder. Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple A to take Miley’s spot on the roster.

The Mets acquired infielder JT Riddle from the Reds. Riddle saw action in two games at the big league level in 2022 and has spent the majority of the season playing for Triple A Louisville.

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Ben Gamel on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Infielder Hoy Park was recalled to take his spot on the active roster. The Pirates also acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.