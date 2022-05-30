Braves Mailbag: Send in your questions now!

It has been a while since we have done a proper mailbag segment and quite a bit has changed for the Atlanta Braves since the last. Michael Harris is now patrolling centerfield for the major league club and Spencer Strider is scheduled to make his first career start in Monday’s game in Arizona. Is this the time where they finally start to figure things out and get on a roll?

