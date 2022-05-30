Strider gets first start in Memorial Day matchup with Gallen, D-backs

The Braves just wrapped a 4-3 homestand, which believe it or not, is their best homestand-or-roadtrip record to date in 2022. Now sitting at 23-25, they take their inconsistent-but-promising show on the road to Phoenix, where they’ll kick off a three-game set with a Memorial Day night game that features Spencer Strider making his first career start.

The Spencer Strider experience has been one with a lot of angles to cover. The 23-year-old righty, taken in the fourth round of the shortened 2020 draft, flew through four minor league levels in 2021 and made his major league debut in October of that year (not in the postseason). He then made the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training, and has proceeded to fill a variety of roles.

His first three outings were garbage-time long relief, in which he pitched reasonably well.

He was then asked to throw a higher-leverage outing in which he completely imploded.

So then he had four more relief outings, mostly in garbage time, although including one “bulk” outing where he followed an opener.

After that, he’s been used in high leverage, including two one-inning stints and a longer one.

The net result of this is 11 appearances spanning 24 1⁄ 3 innings in which Strider has compiled 0.7 fWAR, tied for seventh-best among all relievers, with a 53 ERA-/40 FIP-/69 xFIP- line. His relief work has included seven “shutdowns” to one “meltdown,” which is impressive given that he has, on average, worked in low-to-medium leverage. He’s struck out nearly 40 percent (38.9) of the batters he’s faced, and while the walk rate is perhaps too high (11.6 percent), it’s easily forgivable given how many guys he’s just blown away.

On a pitch basis, Strider has been mostly about his extremely-hard (99 mph) fastball, which gets great “rise” and overwhelms hitters even when they’re ready for it. He has a slider that is about as generic as possible and works well because it’s simply not his fastball — his command with it has been atrocious, but given that it comes out of his hand only around a quarter of the time, it surprises hitters enough that it gets a ton of whiffs anyway. He also theoretically has a changeup, but he’s thrown so few of them in the majors it’s hard to say much about it; perhaps we’ll find out more about it tonight if he’s forced to rely on it to put away hitters multiple times. Suffice to say, it’s an exciting game from the Braves’ perspective.

That said, the Braves aren’t the only team starting a promising right-hander in this game. The Diamondbacks will kick off this series with Zac Gallen, who’s been consistently effective since his debut in 2019. (Seriously, his in-season xFIP-s since debuting are 94, 81, 93, and 93 again this season.) Gallen one-hit the Braves in a seven-inning doubleheader last April, and injuries aside, has largely rolled over opposing offenses at the major league level. He has a career 76 ERA-/89 FIP-/91 xFIP- in 318 career innings (3.6 fWAR/200), posts a K%-BB% around 20 percent, and flummoxes hitters with a four-pitch mix that involves an effectively-”rising” four-seamer and a change/curve/cutter that are fine enough to keep hitters very off-balance. The four-seamer command is far from pinpoint, but with good shape and enough other offerings that it doesn’t get predictable even though he throws it half the time, hitters are fairly helpless — league xwOBA on four-seamers tends to be in the .370 range, but Gallen has never allowed more than .325 on his.

While, their record notwithstanding, the Braves are consistently favored game-to-game due to the strength of their roster, this Strider-Gallen matchup is likely the toughest, on paper, of this series. Strider dominating may not be enough if Gallen does what he does, and if the young righty falters, it could be tough for the Braves to claw back into the game.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Monday, May 30, 2022

8:10 pm EDT

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Bally Sports South

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Online, Ch. 181