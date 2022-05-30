GameThread, 5/30/22: Braves @ Diamondbacks

Come one, come all, to a Memorial Day matchup that features Spencer Strider’s first career start, and a Braves offense that would like to get some payback for being one-hit by Zac Gallen over seven frames in a doubleheader last year.

The Braves will line up like this:

No William Contreras in this one, as Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II, and Adam Duvall will make up the outfield while Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the DH spot. Dansby Swanson remains in the two-hole.

The Diamondbacks will throw this against Strider:

Christian Walker gets a day off as the Diamondbacks load the lineup with lefties against Strider. Seriously, this lineup is L-L-S-L-L-L-L-S-S, so you can’t accuse the Diamondbacks of not understanding that Strider is at this point a two-pitch guy with his second pitch being a slider, something not particularly attuned to ameliorating platoon disadvantage. This is a pretty novel arrangement for them, as Pavin Smith has only started at first base twice this season.

If the Braves were funny, they’d do something like open with Will Smith (or Dylan Lee, but he threw enough on Saturday to make that unlikely), and see how long he could keep going in terms of forcing some substitutions before Strider came in, but instead, Strider’s just gonna have to figure it out on the fly.