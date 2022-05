The Atlanta Braves will begin a seven-game road trip Monday night with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves just completed a 4-3 homestand and are 23-25 for the season. Spencer Strider will make his first career start in Monday’s opener for Atlanta while Arizona will counter with right-hander Zac Gallen.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.