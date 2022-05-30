Spencer Strider’s debut as starter spoiled by poor Braves defense in 6-2 loss

Spencer Strider pitched well in his first start of the season, but the Braves’ defensive mistakes continued as they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-2.

Strider deserved a far better outcome than what the final box score will show. The right-handed flamethrower peppered the strike zone (51 of 72 pitches for strikes) and struck out seven batters over 4 1⁄ 3 innings. He “allowed” five earned runs to score, although the defense behind him let him down in a big way. His velocity held in the upper 90s for most of the evening. Strider looks to be a legitimate answer to the 5th starter woes, even with the frustrating loss tonight.

The game essentially came down to two indefensible errors made by Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson paired with continued struggles with runners in scoring position.

In the first inning with the Braves leading 1-0, Ozuna inexplicably slid for a ball in left field and misplayed it. There was no need for Ozuna to dive as a running catch would have been fairly routine and the inning would be over. Instead, the incapable outfielder’s miscue allowed the inning to continue, which was promptly answered with a three-run homer to Pavin Smith. Arizona took a 3-1 lead early.

Austin Riley homered in the fourth inning — his fourth long ball in the last five days — to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The bad defense continued in the fifth as Olson flat-out dropped a throw from Dansby Swanson which should have ended the inning. The score should have remained 3-2. Instead, the Diamondbacks added on three more runs against Dylan Lee, who came in relief of Strider.

The Braves’ woes with runners in scoring position continued. They were 0-10 with RISP, a concerning trend though 49 games this season. They left eight runners on base.

The series continues Tuesday night as Charlie Morton is set to take on Humberto Castellanos (5.22 ERA / 4.73 FIP / 4.70 xFIP) with first pitch at 9:40p ET.