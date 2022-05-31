This Day in Braves History: Dayton Moore is hired as GM of the Royals

Braves Franchise History

2006 - Dayton Moore is named as the general manager of the Kansas City Royals replacing Allan Baird.

MLB History

1925 - Ty Cobb records his 275th career triple and becomes the first player ever with 1,000 career extra-base hits. He will finish his career with 1,136 extra-base hits and will hold the all-time record until Babe Ruth passes him in June of 1931.

1937 - Carl Hubbell’s 24-game winning streak comes to an end with a 10-3 loss to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Hubbell’s last loss came on July 13, 1936 when he fell 1-0 to the Chicago Cubs.

1938 - Lou Gehrig plays in his 2,000th consecutive game as the Yankees defeat the Red Sox 12-5.

1964 - The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants play the longest doubleheader in major league history lasting 9 hours and 52 minutes. The second game goes for 23 innings and lasts 7 hours and 23 minutes with the Giants winning 8-6.

1983 - American League president Lee MacPhail suspends Yankees owner George Steinbrenner for a week for “repeated problems” stemming from his public criticism of umpires.

