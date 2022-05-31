Braves News: Spencer Strider’s Rotation Debut, Strikeouts galore, more

Spencer Strider pitched well enough in his 2022 starting rotation debut to get the win for the Braves.
However, costly defensive miscues and inopportune strike outs for the Braves hitters led to a 6-2 loss against Arizona.
Arizona scored 5 combined runs directly after two defensive miscues by the Braves. However, that was only one example of Atlanta struggling against the Dbacks. The Braves lineup also experienced three strikeouts with a runner on third on Monday, including twice with less than two outs. Not only do the Braves bats have the highest K% in the Majors in May, they are also tied for second in most strikeouts with runners in scoring position. The lineup must make more contact in critical situations to be able to consistently win.
Braves News
- Strider was not the only Braves pitcher to have a productive night on the mound, as Bryce Elder put together one of his better starts on the season for Gwinnett.
MLB News
- Though the Marlins lost, their lone run of the evening was delivered by one of the most impressive home runs of the season so far from the bat of Jesus Sanchez.
- Speaking of impressive, Eli White of the Rangers produced the catch of the year so far on Monday.
- The Cubs placed outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-Day IL.
- The Brewers placed Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day IL on Monday. They also optioned top prospect Ethan Small back to the minors after his MLB debut occurred in Woodruff’s spot on Monday.
- Stephen Strasburg could be closing in on his season debut in the near future for the Nationals.
