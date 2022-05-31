Braves News: Spencer Strider’s Rotation Debut, Strikeouts galore, more

Spencer Strider pitched well enough in his 2022 starting rotation debut to get the win for the Braves.

However, costly defensive miscues and inopportune strike outs for the Braves hitters led to a 6-2 loss against Arizona.

Arizona scored 5 combined runs directly after two defensive miscues by the Braves. However, that was only one example of Atlanta struggling against the Dbacks. The Braves lineup also experienced three strikeouts with a runner on third on Monday, including twice with less than two outs. Not only do the Braves bats have the highest K% in the Majors in May, they are also tied for second in most strikeouts with runners in scoring position. The lineup must make more contact in critical situations to be able to consistently win.

Strider was not the only Braves pitcher to have a productive night on the mound, as Bryce Elder put together one of his better starts on the season for Gwinnett.

