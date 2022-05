Charlie Morton will take the mound Tuesday night when the Atlanta Braves continue a three game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Morton will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out where he failed to make it out of the fifth inning while allowing four runs against the Phillies. The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Humberto Castellanos.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 9:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.