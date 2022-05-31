Braves vs Diamondbacks game thread

After dropping Monday’s opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to bounce back Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves are 23-26 on the season and a whopping 9.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings entering play Tuesday. Right-hander Humberto Castellanos will get the start for Arizona.

Ronald Acuna Jr is back in right field for the Braves Tuesday. Adam Duvall shifts over to left with Michael Harris in center. Marcell Ozuna will DH and hit third for Atlanta.

For the Diamondbacks, Daulton Varsho will catch and lead off. Christian Walker returns to the lineup and will bat cleanup and play first base. Ketel Marte is out of the lineup after recording two hits in Monday’s series opener.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 9:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South