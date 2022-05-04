Braves News: Braves Swept in Doubleheader, Michael Harris Rakes, and more

There was nothing going for the Braves on Tuesday as the Mets took both games of the doubleheader. A 3-run fifth wasn’t enough for the Braves to pass the Mets, who secured game one of the DH 5-4. The Braves collected 7 hits in game two but were unable to produce a run and walked away with a 3-0 loss.

Ian Anderson is on the bump this afternoon as the Braves aim to end the series in a tie. First pitch is set for 1:10pm ET.

Braves News:

Michael Harris is staying hot for the Mississippi Braves, going 10-for-27 last week with a two-homer game.

MLB News:

Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt and home plate umpire Chad Fairchild exchanged apologies after scuffling over what Bassitt thought was a called third strike against Dansby Swanson.

The Guardians signed OF Anthony Alford to a minor league deal. Over the weekend, he elected free agency after being outrighted by the Pirates.

Dexter Fowler has been granted release from his minor league deal with the Blue Jays. The 36-year-old signed with the Blue Jays during Spring Training and appeared in his first Triple-A Buffalo game last Thursday. Fowler is now a free agent.

The Angels optioned OF Jo Adell to Triple-A Salt Lake. Last year, Baseball America named Adell the top 13 prospect.

Twins 1B Miguel Sano will undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He is expected to return this season, but there is no exact timetable.

The Nationals placed starter Aníbal Sánchez on the 60-day IL. He was originally placed on the 10-day IL with a cervical neck impingement. He is eligible to return the first week of June.

The Reds placed Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list after he self-reported symptoms. Catcher Tyler Stephenson will take his spot on the active roster.

The A’s activated reliever Lou Trivino from the COVID-19 IL. Last season, Trivino tossed 73.2 frames and collected 22 saves. He only made 4 appearances this season before heading to the IL.

The Cards placed INF Edmundo Sosa on the COVID-19 IL after 3 staff members and a clubhouse attendant tested positive. Sosa is mildly symptomatic.