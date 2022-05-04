Ian Anderson, Braves look for split in four-game series with Mets

A long road trip comes to an end Wednesday where the Atlanta Braves will wrap up a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Atlanta took the opener Monday, but then suffered a doubleheader sweep Tuesday in frustrating fashion going just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the two games.

There were some positives. Kyle Wright made another strong start while Matt Olson homered and had two doubles to snap out of his recent slump. Still, they need to find an answer to a slumbering offense in order to find consistent success. Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall are a combined 8-for-66 with 15 strikeouts on the road trip.

Ian Anderson will make his fifth start of the season in Wednesday’s finale. He is coming off of a good performance in Texas where he allowed three hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts in six innings against the Rangers. Since allowing five runs in just 2 2/3 innings in his debut start, Anderson has allowed just five more runs over his next three outings combined (16 2/3 innings).

The Mets will counter with right-hander Tylor Megill who has been a pleasant surprise in the early going. Megill has added velocity and that has made quite a difference as he has allowed just six earned runs over his first 28 innings. Megill no hit the Phillies for five innings in his last outing while issuing three walks to go along with five strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .182 against him through five starts this season.

Monday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 4, 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan