May 4: Braves vs Mets

A long road trip will come to an end Wednesday for the Atlanta Braves who will wrap up a four-game in three days series against the New York Mets. The Braves took the opener of the series Monday night but dropped both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader in frustrating fashion as they were a combined 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Ian Anderson will get the start in Wednesday afternoon’s finale and will be opposed by Mets righty Tylor Megill.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.