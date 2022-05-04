 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves vs Mets game thread

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a seven-game road trip Wednesday afternoon when they finish a four-game series against the Mets. The Braves took the opener Monday night but were swept in a doubleheader Tuesday. They will look to end the trip on a positive note Wednesday when Ian Anderson matches up against righty Tylor Megill.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game as the DH. Travis Demeritte was in the original lineup but was later replaced by Guillermo Heredia who will play right field and hit ninth.

For the Mets, Brandon Nimmo will leadoff and play center and will be flanked by Jeff McNeil in left and Starling Marte in right. J.D. Davis is back in the lineup as the DH and will be hitting seventh.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

