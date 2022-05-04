Braves find some offense in 9-2 win over Mets

The Atlanta Braves finally found some offense exploding for seven runs in the sixth inning of a 9-2 win to salvage a split in their four-game series with the New York Mets.

Ian Anderson and Tylor Megill looked up into a good old fashioned pitcher’s duel for most of the afternoon. Anderson allowed a single and a walk in the first but was able to wiggle off the hook. In the second, Jeff McNeil hit a deep drive to right field, but Guillermo Heredia climbed the wall in right and brought it back.

Megill, who tossed five no-hit innings in his last start against the Phillies, retired the first seven hitters he faced before walking Dansby Swanson in the third. The Braves had a scoring opportunity in the fifth when Travis d’Arnaud reached on an error by shortstop Francisco Lindor and then moved up to second on a single by Adam Duvall. However, Megill dug in and got Swanson to fly out and then struck out Heredia and Ronald Acuña Jr. to strand the runners.

Atlanta finally was able to break through in the sixth. Austin Riley reached on an infield single with one out to get things started. Riley was originally called out but the Braves challenged and the call was reversed. Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies followed with singles to load the bases.

That would be it for Megill as Buck Showalter called for Adam Ottavino for the third straight day. Ottavino wasn’t sharp as he walked d’Arnaud to force home Riley to make it 1-0. The flood gates opened after that as Duvall followed with a double to the left field corner that scored two more to make it 3-0. A wild pitch by Ottavino scored d’Arnaud and Swanson followed with a single to center to make it 5-0.

We were gonna Tweet "May the 4 runs be with you" but then they scored 5 before we could get the Tweet out #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/0DGUd8z2kM — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 4, 2022

Trevor Williams replaced Ottavino, but the Braves weren’t finished. After a walk to Heredia, Acuña singled to right to score Swanson to increase the lead to 6-0. Matt Olson then grounded to Pete Alonso who tagged the bag at first and then tried to nab Acuña at second. Acuña stayed in the rundown long enough to allow Heredia to score and then avoided the tag and slid into second base safely.

Ian Anderson came back out for the sixth and retired Lindor on a fly out but then gave up back-to-back doubles to Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar to plate New York’s first run of the game. Collin McHugh retired McNeil and then allowed an infield single to J.D. Davis to put runners at the corners. He came right back though and struck out Luis Guillorme to leave them stranded.

Anderson allowed five hits and four walks, but just one run over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one and threw 84 pitches.

McHugh stayed in and allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh. The Braves tacked on two more runs in the eighth as Swanson singled and then came around to score on a two-run shot by Heredia.

This is Heredia's world. We're just living in it. pic.twitter.com/AMPbTX7Lej — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 4, 2022

A.J. Minter worked a perfect eighth. Darren O’Day surrendered a solo home run to Guillorme in the ninth to round out the scoring.

Duvall snapped out of his funk with two hits including that big run-scoring double in the sixth. Swanson was 2-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances. After going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Braves were 4-for-9 Wednesday.

Atlanta will enjoy an off day Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home Friday.