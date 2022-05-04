Wednesday evening open thread

This is an open thread, which means you are free to complain about the Braves, the ball, the run environment, the league, the umpires... or do something else entirely.

There’s nearly a full slate of games still remaining today, with 10 that are ongoing or yet to begin. The Phillies are playing host to the Rangers, with Zack Wheeler set to face Martin Perez. Wheeler has been uncharacteristically meh for Philadelphia — since 2018 he hasn’t had an FIP- above 81 and it’s 96 right now; his 111 xFIP-, if his season were to somehow end right now, would be his highest mark since his rookie season in 2013. So, Charlie Morton isn’t the only high-quality starter struggling out of the gate, I guess.

Late at night, the Giants will continue their set in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. L.A. took the first game, 3-1, in a bonafide 2022 special where the runs scored via single, sacrifice fly, and wild pitch.