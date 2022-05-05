 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Series Split in New York, Umpires, more

The Braves avoided disaster, securing a series split with division rival Mets. Both in the Braves’ game and around baseball, umpires did weird stuff.

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves avoided what would have been a disastrous 4-game series loss to the division rival Mets on Wednesday with a 9-2 win in which Ian Anderson got results without good process and the offense finally got some good BABIP and sequencing luck in a 7 run sixth inning that featured zero (0) home runs.

Both in the Braves game and elsewhere, umpires being weirdos was a feature of the day in MLB. In the Braves game, home plate umpire Brian O’Nora called Marcell Ozuna out on three called strikes, none of which were particularly close to the zone after Ozuna seemed to vocalize displeasure at each one of the calls.

The higher profile incident of the day nationally was Madison Bumgarner getting ejected in the first inning of a game against the Marlins after he took exception to a pretty bizarre inspection for sticky stuff in which umpire Dan Bellino stared directly at Bumgarner’s eyes the entire duration of a seemingly prolonged inspection and then had a hair-trigger to eject Bumgarner when he said something about the inspection.

Braves News

You can find the recap from Wednesday’s 9-2 win over the Mets here.

Fangraphs’ Jay Jaffe wrote a nice piece on the Braves’ scuffling outfield.

MLB News

Here is MLB.com’s story on the Bumgarner ejection.

Aaron Judge shared a nice moment with a young Yankees fan who was given a ball by a Toronto fan.

The Orioles’ Chris Ellis undertook season ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.

The Royals placed Carlos Santana on the 10-day IL.

The Mets shut down reliever Trevor May for 8-12 weeks with a stress reaction in his throwing arm.

