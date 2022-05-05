Braves News: Series Split in New York, Umpires, more

The Braves avoided what would have been a disastrous 4-game series loss to the division rival Mets on Wednesday with a 9-2 win in which Ian Anderson got results without good process and the offense finally got some good BABIP and sequencing luck in a 7 run sixth inning that featured zero (0) home runs.

Both in the Braves game and elsewhere, umpires being weirdos was a feature of the day in MLB. In the Braves game, home plate umpire Brian O’Nora called Marcell Ozuna out on three called strikes, none of which were particularly close to the zone after Ozuna seemed to vocalize displeasure at each one of the calls.

Here's the video of Brian O'Nora missing three calls in a row to strikeout Marcell Ozuna. pic.twitter.com/hOsmA164WE — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 4, 2022

The higher profile incident of the day nationally was Madison Bumgarner getting ejected in the first inning of a game against the Marlins after he took exception to a pretty bizarre inspection for sticky stuff in which umpire Dan Bellino stared directly at Bumgarner’s eyes the entire duration of a seemingly prolonged inspection and then had a hair-trigger to eject Bumgarner when he said something about the inspection.

Bizarre scene out of Miami.



Bumgarner argues calls with home plate ump Ryan Wills during bottom 1.



After the inning, 1B ump Dan Bellino goes over to do the hand check, doesn't look at his hand, baits a reaction out of Bumgarner, and ejects him.#Diamondbacks #Marlins pic.twitter.com/e75lSPA66l — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) May 4, 2022

Braves News

You can find the recap from Wednesday’s 9-2 win over the Mets here.

Fangraphs’ Jay Jaffe wrote a nice piece on the Braves’ scuffling outfield.

MLB News

Here is MLB.com’s story on the Bumgarner ejection.

Aaron Judge shared a nice moment with a young Yankees fan who was given a ball by a Toronto fan.

The Orioles’ Chris Ellis undertook season ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.

The Royals placed Carlos Santana on the 10-day IL.

The Mets shut down reliever Trevor May for 8-12 weeks with a stress reaction in his throwing arm.