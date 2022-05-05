This Day in Braves History: May 5

Braves Franchise History

1929: The Boston Braves play their first Sunday home game in history and lose to the Pirates 7-2. To add salt in the wound, Boston hit into a triple play and allowed four triples

1935: Boson Braves Babe Ruth and St Louis Cardinals pitcher Dizzy Dean duel. Ruth walks in his first at bat, but young stud Dean gets last laugh. Dean got ahead two strikes then calls his own shot by telling his outfield to move back then blows a fastball by Ruth for the strikeout! Dean wins game in shutout fashion 7-0 and hits a homer to boot.

MLB History

1975: The Terrance Gore before Terrance Gore. The Oakland Athletics release pinch runner Herb Washington ending the weirdest career ever. He played 105 games without batting, pitching, or fielding. The career pinch runner had 31 stolen bases and scored 33 runs.

1999: The Colorado Rockies become the first team in 35 years to score in every inning and only the third team in the 20th century to accomplish this feat in a 13-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.

2018: Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel is the youngest and fastest to reach the 300 save milestone with a perfect inning in a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. It only took Kimbrel 494 games to reach the mark breaking Mariano Rivera’s mark of 537 games. Furthermore, he reached this achievement at the age of 29 passing Francisco Rodriguez who did it with the angels at age 31. Lastly, and he’s just showing off with this one he needed the fewest save opportunities to reach the incredible 300 save mark needing just 330 chances breaking the record set by Joe Nathan. Kimbrel is one of the best ever!